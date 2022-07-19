Search

19 Jul 2022

"We are thrilled": Opening date for new wildlife rescue rehabilitation centre for Kildare revealed

Organisers have said that while the centre is still a work in progress, it will care for ill, injured and orphaned native Irish wildlife casualties. Pic Supplied

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

19 Jul 2022 4:35 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Mark your calendars: the opening date for a new wildlife rescue rehabilitation centre for Kildare has been set.

Kildare Wildlife Rescue (KWR), which is an entirely voluntary community group, said that it is 'delighted' to announce the official opening of its dedicated rehabilitation centre.

Organisers have said that while the centre is still a work in progress, it will care for ill, injured and orphaned native Irish wildlife casualties.

They explained: "Our facilities include doorstep access to 24 hour veterinary care, and a team of fully trained volunteers for the day-to-day running of our centre, which will be overseen by our management team, led by Dan Donoher."

"Our casualties will be cared for in purpose built enclosures; These include a wildlife arena, a bird of prey area, critical care rooms, a host of multi-purpose stables, and a paddock with aviaries and hedgehog runs. 

"We will of course continue to work as a whole team, hand in hand with our foster carers, rescue volunteers, pre-release and soft release partners, and our off-site education and administration team."

Mr Donoher added: "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to offer this much needed service to Kildare and surrounding areas.

"As well as helping individual casualties, it is a privilege to know that we are also contributing to the maintenance and support of Irish biodiversity, and raising awareness of environmental concerns. 

"We look forward to working closely with our local community, and would like to offer our sincere thanks to the staff of Greyabbey Veterinary Hospital and Minight vets for their ongoing support of our work," he concluded.

The opening will take place at on Greyabbey Road in Kildare Town (R51NV25) between 11am and 12.30pm on July 22.

