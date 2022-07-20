Search

20 Jul 2022

Kildare-based group announces new online training programmes in Ukrainian

Kildare-based group announces new online training programmes in Ukrainian

TalentPool provides training, mentoring, coaching and consultancy for a wide variety of clients.

Ciarán Mather

20 Jul 2022 1:18 PM

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A Kildare-based company has announced new online training programmes in Ukrainian.

TalentPool Ltd has launched its innovative training programmes in Ukrainian for the many entrepreneurs and business people displaced from their war-torn country, enabling them to apply their business skills to the Irish market.

The company said it identified a need 'for a practical solution that would help those who have moved from Ukraine to quickly re-invent, or adapt, their skills', so that they could operate in and contribute to the Irish economy while building a new life in Ireland.  

"TalentPool’s highly regarded Small Business programmes have now been fully translated and are delivered in Ukrainian, in real-time using simultaneous subtitles," a spokesperson for the group said in a statement: "Their specialist business trainers have transformed their suite of business supports so they are also available in Ukrainian.

"This support includes networking events, and most notably free business mentoring which is available to participants during and after their Start Your Own Business courses."

Christine O’Brien, CEO of TalentPool and creator of the training courses, said: "Many of our clients already possess business skills, and have run their own businesses, others are budding entrepreneurs; it is a challenge for anyone to start a business, let alone do it in a new country, with a different culture and in another language. 

"We felt that this course in Ukrainian helps our clients to get to grips with the requirements for business in Ireland, in their native tongue, eliminating any confusion that may occur because of potential language barriers."

Cosmo Mellon, director at TalentPool, added: "Helping in any way we can to lessen the distress of such a huge upheaval while giving hope to people who have had their lives, their homes and their livelihoods ripped from them, is humbling."

"Our vision was to embrace this issue and support those affected by creating this course, giving people a platform to flourish in their business life, and a leg-up to start something that will ultimately support their families while they create new lives in Ireland."

'HELP GET FAMILIES BACK ON THEIR FEET'

"TalentPool is preparing to deliver more of these unique courses over the coming months, as those who were displaced look to immerse themselves in Ireland’s business communities utilising their skillsets from Ukraine. 

He concluded: "We couldn’t think of a more practical solution to help get families on their feet, and we’re ultimately helping both them, the next generation of their families and the Irish economy."

For more information on how you can access these courses, you can contact TalentPool at info@talentpoolltd.ie.  

Founded in 2011 by entrepreneurs and trainers Christine O’Brien and Cosmo Mellon, TalentPool provides training, mentoring, coaching and consultancy for a wide variety of clients, including Government departments, Enterprise Training Boards, and a number of Local Enterprise Offices across Ireland.

Local News

