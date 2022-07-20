New mayor and deputy mayor appointed for Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District

Deputy Mayor Cllr Tracey O'Dwyer with Mayor Cllr Suzanne Doyle. PHOTO: Kildare County Council
The Kildare Newbridge Municipal District today appointed Councillor Suzanne Doyle as Mayor and Councillor Tracey O’Dwyer as Deputy Mayor.
The Municipal District held its annual meeting in the Council Chamber, Aras Chill Dara.
Cllr Doyle succeeds outgoing Mayor Cllr Rob Power and Cllr O'Dwyer takes over from Deputy Mayor Cllr Chris Pender.
