Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, July 21.

The death has occurred of Kathleen MURRAY (née Cooke)

Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Kildare



MURRAY (née Cooke) Kathleen (Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge and late of The Crescent, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 20th July 2022. Kathleen, wife of the late Connie. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Maria, Louise and son David, sons-in-law Pat, Johnny, daughter-in-law Tracy, grandchildren Melanie , Robert, Rebecca, Connor, Fraser and Sam, sister-in-law Betty, nieces and nephews, Melanie's partner Kevin, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Kathleen Rest in Peace

A private funeral Mass will take place for family and close friends on Friday morning at 11am and funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, arriving at approx 1.15pm (all are welcome to attend the crematorium) and the funeral can be viewed on https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service/

The death has occurred of Thomas BYRNE

Celbridge, Kildare



BYRNE, Thomas (Celbridge, Co. Kildare) July 17th., 2022 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown. Preceded by his parents John and Julia, his sisters Elizabeth, Bridie, Maggie, Julia and Maureen, brothers Jim, Jack and very recently deceased Larry; deeply regretted by his loving wife Christine, his children Stephen, Suzanne, Simon and Nicola, grandchildren, Natalie, Davin, Rourke, Ella, Jack, Michael and Tom, great-grandson Charlie. Survived by his siblings Tessie, Pattie, Philomena, Lena, Joan, Ann and Bernadette, sons-in-law, Liam and Dominic, partner Tina. All his in-laws, especially Roseleen, Maureen, Christy and Gerry. All his nieces and nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, especially Fr. Owen Lambert and his wide circle of friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Wednesday evening (July 20th) between 6 pm and 8 pm. Removal on Thursday morning (July 21st) to St. Philomena’s Church, Palmerstown arriving for Funeral Mass at 10 am followed by burial in the Donaghcumper Cemetery, Celbridge.

Thomas’ funeral Mass may be viewed (live only) by following this LINK.

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only, please, donations if desired to APA Partnership with Africa www.apa.ie.

The death has occurred of Michael Colleary

Leixlip, Kildare / Crumlin, Dublin



COLLEARY, Michael (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Crumlin, Dublin 12) July 2nd., 2022 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of Mary; Michael will be sadly missed by his loving wife, extended family, relatives, friends, neighbours and all those who knew Michael.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home Blanchardstown on Wednesday afternoon (July 20th) from 1pm with funeral prayers at 2pm followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip, Co. Kildare.

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

The death has occurred of Dónal F MCCARTHY

Raheny, Dublin / Naas, Kildare



McCarthy (Raheny and formerly of Millbrook Villas, Naas) - July 13, 2022, (suddenly), at home, Dónal F, beloved dear brother of Mairéad, Gearóid (deceased), Siobhán, Aisling and Gráinne; Sadly missed by his loving sisters, uncles, aunts, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his sister Aisling’s home on Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas, arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas. Ph: 045 897397.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link at 10am: https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/

The Cremation Service can be viewed by clicking on the following link at approximately 12noon: https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

“Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis”

The death has occurred of Patricia McEvoy (née Duffy)

Carlow Road, Athy, Kildare / Athgarvan, Kildare



17th September, 1928 – 15th July, 2022, Carlow Road, Athy/ Curragh Lawn Nursing Home, Athgarvan, Co. Kildare.

Widow of Patrick McEvoy, greatly loved and deeply missed by her extensive circle of family and friends, in particular her sons and daughter James, Patrick, Timothy and Mary and their spouses, children and grandchildren.

We extend enormous gratitude to Curragh Lawn Nursing Home for their unwavering care and attention during Patricia’s final years.

Mirroring the way she lived her life, she slipped away in peace and grace.

Reposing from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday evening (July 20th) at Rigney’s Funeral Home, Athy. Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday morning, 21st July in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, Co. Kildare, see link http://www.parishofathy.ie/. Cremation afterwards at Mount Jerome Crematorium.

A reception will be held at The Clanard Court Hotel, Athy at 5pm on Thursday evening July 21st.

Those who would like to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so in the 'Condolence' section below.