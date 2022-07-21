Council investigating 25 vacant Kildare homes reported by members of the public

Kildare County Council is investigating 25 vacant properties which were registered via the www.vacanthomes.ie website.

The website has been developed by Mayo County Council on behalf of the local government sector to facilitate individuals to anonymously log possible vacant properties and alert local authorities who can then follow up with the owners to see whether the house can be re-used quickly.

Kildare Co Council said that since the beginning of 2022, there have been 72 entries in Kildare logged on the vacant homes website.

The issue was raised by Cllr Noel Connolly at the monthly meeting of Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District on July 20.

A spokesperson added: "Of these, 16 have insufficient addresses, 25 had already been submitted and the Vacant Homes Office have followed up on, 5 were repeat entries and 25 were new entries and will be investigated further."

Responding to a motion by Cllr Connolly, the council said that entries are removed from the Vacanthomes.ie website as they are dealt with.

It should be noted many entries are duplicates, have insufficient addresses or are properties that the Vacant Homes Officer will already be aware of.

The council added: "The Vacant Homes Officer will carry out an assessment exercise on the vacant properties in order to identify the registered owners of the property.

"The Vacant Homes Officer will then contact the owner or financial institution in order to discuss with them the schemes available to bring the property back into use such as the Repair and Lease and the Buy and Renew Schemes."

"Where warranted a compulsory purchase can be considered to enable the properties to be brought back into

beneficial use."