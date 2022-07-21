Search

21 Jul 2022

Rents in Kildare have jumped by over 100% since the 2008 crash - TD

Senan Hogan

21 Jul 2022 8:33 PM

Rents across County Kildare are becoming unaffordable, Sinn Fein TD Patricia Ryan told the Dáil.

Speaking in the Dáil chamber on July 13, Ms Ryan said: “Over the last decade, average rents have more than doubled. In the last year alone, rents in Kildare have increased by almost 8%, and by a whopping 112% since the crash.”

She added: [Rents] “are certainly not affordable in Kildare. They have long since exceeded the bounds of affordability. The average rent in Kildare is now €1,565 a month.
“The daft.ie report shows the average monthly mortgage payment is just half the average monthly rent.”

The TD was speaking on an Opposition bill tabled by the People Before Profit party calling for a reduction in rents.


Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Malcolm Noonan, told the Dáil that the Government is committed to supporting an adequate supply of residential tenanted accommodation to ensure equity and fairness for landlords and tenants.

He added: “Improving standards, security and affordability for renters is a priority for me and the Government. We are making significant changes in recognition of the fact that tenants continue to face challenges in the rental and housing markets.”

