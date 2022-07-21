Naas judge is "under intense pressure" says Oireachtas Committee report

A report compiled by the Oireachtas Justice Committee has recommended that a second judge be appointed in the Naas District as there is ‘intense pressure’ on sitting judge Desmond Zaidan.

The 124-page dossier published on July 14 also calls for the urgent redevelopment of Naas Courthouse on its present site on the town’s South Main Street.

Committee chairman, Kildare North TD James Lawless said the report and its recommendations will be sent to the Minister for Justice and that committee members “look forward to working proactively and productively with the minister to address the issues identified regarding the conditions and facilities of courthouses”.

The report states it “recommends preferably the appointment of a second judge to the Naas District and/or, as an alternative, that the district boundaries be redrawn to ease the pressures in this district as a matter of urgency.”

The findings also “encourages the progression of the redevelopment of Naas courthouse”.

The report said that Naas is the fourth busiest court district in the country after Limerick, Cork and Dublin, but added that these districts all have more than one judge and a wider choice of venues and courthouses.

The document also pointed out that nearby courthouses are not available as the courthouse in Kilcock had closed, the courthouse in Newbridge had been burned to the ground and the courthouse in Athy was only operational for two Thursdays a month.

In addition, Naas courthouse does not have car parking and has one single entrance where all parties including witnesses, defendants, judges and Gardaí must enter.

The Courts Service said in the report that it intends to provide a new or refurbished courthouse in Naas and that this is included in the National Development Plan but that no specific funding has been provided for the project yet.

The Courts Service said extending the current site is its preferred option and that there is a potential expansion area at the back of the facility.

Committee members agreed that the courthouse should be kept in the town centre as it brings business to hotels, restaurants and cafes during several sitting days each week.