Search

22 Jul 2022

Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, July 22

Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, July 22

RIP to the late Breda Marie Flood and Vera Redmond

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

22 Jul 2022 12:03 PM

The death has occurred of Rose ARDIFF (née Kelly)
Leixlip, Kildare / Walshestown, Westmeath

ARDIFF (Nee Kelly) (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Walshestown, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath) July 18th. 2022 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Rose, beloved wife of the late Aloysius (Alo) and dear mother of Ronan and Conor and a devoted grandmother of Rory and Kevin. Sadly missed by her loving sons, sisters Anne, Imelda and Sr. Patricia, daughters-in-law Audrey and Joanne, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

 

R.I.P.

 

In accordance with Rose’s wishes a private family funeral took place on Thursday the 21st July in the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip followed by burial in Confey Cemetery.

“May she rest in Peace”

The death has occurred of Vera Redmond (née Doyle)
Campion Crescent, Kildare Town, Kildare

Peacefully, at St. James' Hospital surrounded by her lovely family. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Karen, son Marc, grandchildren Cian, Daniel, Jack and Connor, son-in-law Eoin, daughter in law Miriam, sisters Joney, Frances and Kathleen (RIP), brother Anthony, brothers-in-law Doney and Peter, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Vera Rest In Peace

Reposing at McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town (Eircode: R51 TE20) on Sunday from 5pm until 8pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Monday morning to arrive at The Carmelite Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to "St. James' Hospital" https://www.supportstjames.ie/ways-to-donate/

The death has occurred of P.J. Davis
Kilberry, Athy, Kildare

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, daughters Joan, Jacinta, Andrea and Grace, sons Jimmy and Declan, sisters Frances, Josie, Phyllis and Martina, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

 

Rest in Peace

 

Reposing at his residence from 10am on Friday morning. Rosary at 9pm on Friday evening. Removal at 3pm on Saturday afternoon to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 3.30pm, see link http://www.parishofathy.ie/. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery.

 

Those who would like to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so in the 'Condolence' section below.

The death has occurred of Breda Maria Flood
Leixlip, Kildare / Carrigaline, Cork

FLOOD, Breda Maria, late of Leixlip and formerly of Carrigaline, Co. Cork and founder of School of English, Leixlip; 17th July 2022, (suddenly) at home. Beloved wife of Cormac and devoted mother of Claire and Lauren. Breda will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, relatives, friends, neighbours, colleagues, students and all who knew and loved her (especially her fur babies).

 

May Breda Rest in Peace

 

Reposing at her home on Friday, 22nd July, from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning, 23rd July, to the Church of St. Charles Borromeo arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Breda’s funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam https://churchmedia.tv/confey-parish. Funeral thereafter to Confey Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot, may leave a message for Breda’s family in the “Condolence” section below.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media