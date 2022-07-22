11 people on trolleys at Naas Hospital

Naas Hospital
There are 11 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today, having been admitted through the accident and emergency department.
The most overcrowded facility in the eastern region is St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin where 38 people are on trolleys.
In Tullamore Hospital there are no patients on trolleys while the figure for Portlaoise Hospital is ten.
