Over 200 people over 60 years seek housing in Naas, Kildare

Naas
More than 200 people who are aged 60 and over are seeking to be housed by Kildare County Council in the Naas area.
A Naas Municipal District meeting heard that some 224 housing applicants in that age bracket have expressed a preference for Naas.
A Naas Municipal District meeting was told on July 12 that KCC engages with all approved housing bodies who are active in the county “regarding future housing provision..
KCC official Veronica Cooke said this includes the Nas na Riogh body which owns and manages McAuley Place.
The meeting also heard that the council has a continuous need for one and two bedroom units for older people in County Kildare and money is provided through the capital assistance scheme which is run by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. Application for this funding are made to KCC.
(L-R): Sinn Féin councillor Noel Connolly, KWC centre manager Dan Donoher and Sinn Féin TD Patricia Ryan at the launch of the new centre.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.