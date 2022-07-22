Alleged Kildare house hatchet attack victim says she was threatened by defendant

A woman who was the victim of an alleged hatchet attack on her Naas home told a local court hearing that she has been threatened by one of those charged in connection with the incident.

Brothers David McDonagh, 35, whose address was given as 6 Clonmullen Lane, Edenderry and Christopher McDonagh, 27, whose address was given as 16A Stonebridge Park, Rochfortbridge, County Westmeath are charged with criminal damage at 94 Hazelmere, Naas on January 14 last.

Sgt Jim Kelly told a previous court hearing that a car was damaged in the incident and it will be alleged that both males had a hatchet.

He added that there was a feud between the parties and he applied for an adjournment.

A previous hearing was also told that the cost of the damage was estimated at €1,500 and the incident happened in broad daylight between 2pm and 2.15pm. It was also told that neither man was in County Kildare that day.

A car entered the Hazelmere estate and three males got out of the vehicle and they went either side of the car and attacked it with hatchets.

Windows in the house were also broken.

On July 20 at Naas District Court an allegation was made that David McDonagh had threatened to burn down the home of Linda Connors at Hazelmere, Naas.

Detective Garda Christine Brady claimed that David McDonagh was on bail.

The court heard that one of the bail conditions was that he have no contact with the injured party.

Gda Brady said the woman is in court to say she had contact from David McDonagh.

She said the woman was contacted by him on July 12 ona number of occasions before 2pm.

The woman answered two of the calls and it was claimed that threats were made to burn her out and that her father’s home would be burned out.

Under cross examination the garda agreed that the calls were made from a private number and that the defendant had abided by other bail conditions.

The woman told the court she lives in Hazelmere with her husband and three children and on July 12 seh had eight missed calls.

She claimed that she knew David McDonagh’s voice because he was married to her sister and he was shouting.

She told Judge Michele Finan that the threat was to burn her house and her father’s house. She said she answered the phone four times.

The court also heard that this issue still remains an allegation and nobody had seized the defendant’s phone to see if it correlated with calls made to the injured party’s phone.

Judge Finan said she was satisfied to revoke bail and remanded David McDonagh in custody to July 27. Christopher McDonagh was remanded on continuing bail to the same date.

