Kildare Property Watch: Mixed use site in Maynooth on the market for €775,000

The property for sale in Maynooth
A prime property on Main Street, Maynooth, is on the market with Coonan Property. It is a two-story mixed-use space and is zoned ‘town centre’ in keeping with the town’s special status.
The accommodation includes a large retail area to the front of the building plus storage, together with a five-bedroom residence which has an outdoor area and vehicular access to the rear. Uses which would be allowed under the zoning include retail, commercial, residential, or restaurant, among others. The property is roomy, bright and the perfect place to run a business and home in this thriving town, according to the selling agent.
The site, above, outlined in white
This Main Street property is for sale by private treaty with an asking price of €775,000. For further information please contact Coonan Property on 01 628 6128 or info@coonan.com.
