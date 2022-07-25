ALERT: Temporary closures in Naas, Kildare, to facilitate public lighting upgrades

Temporary closures to facilitate public lighting upgrades have been announced in Naas, Kildare.

Only one closure will be in place at any one time.

Kildare County Council (KCC) on behalf of Enerveo Ireland Ltd, gives notice in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act, 1993 and the Roads Regulations, 1994 that it will close the following roads periodically during the period commencing Tuesday, July 26 to Tuesday, August 23.

These closures are being implemented in order to facilitate public lighting upgrades including associated civils works, KCC said.

The first closure will be for Moat Lane (L-29962-10), from the junction of Main Street North (R-445) to the junction of Abbey Street (L-2996) for 14 days.

The second closure will be for Town Hall Lane (L-29961-0), starting from the junction of Main Street North (R-445) and ending at the junction of Abbey Street (L-2996), also for 14 days.

Alternative Routes:

For the first area: vehicles wanting to travel eastbound on Moat Lane will be diverted south along Abbey Street (L-2996) and then directed to turn left onto Basin Street (L-2997).

Vehicles will be directed to turn left again onto North Main Street (R-445) reaching the end of the diversion.

For the second area: vehicles wanting to travel westbound on Town Hall Lane will be diverted south along North Main Street (R-445) and then directed to turn right onto Basin Street (L-2997).

Vehicles will be directed to turn right again onto Abbey Street (L-2996) reaching the end of the diversion.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána.

Emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained.