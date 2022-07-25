Blood donation Clinic in Naas, Kildare, for four days this week

All clinics are by appointment only. File Pic
A blood donation clinic has opened in Naas today, and will run for a total of four days this week.
The clinic will operate at Monread Community Centre, Maudlins Avenue from 3.45pm to 8pm, from Monday to Thursday this week.
It should be noted that this clinic is by appointment only.
The Irish Blood Transfusion service is appealing to donors to come forward and make a donation, it says blood supply is low due to the summer holidays.
To book an appointment you can freephone 1800 731 137.
The IBTS advises that donors eat something and have had plenty of cold drinks before giving blood.
It also recommends that people allow an hour and a half to complete the process at the clinic from the registration to refreshments.
