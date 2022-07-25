WARNING: Firefighters caution Kildare drivers about slippery roads due to downpours following dry spell

A car lost control and hit a roadside fence in Wicklow / PIC: WICKLOW FIRE SERVICE
Wicklow Fire Service has joined the Road Safety Authority (RSA) in advising drivers and motorcycle riders to take extra care driving on roads after thundery downpours following the dry spell.
Wicklow Fire Service said a number of incidents took place over the weekend, including in Kilcoole and Annamoe.
Experts said a build-up of oil and rubber deposits mixing with rainwater can cause the road to become hazardous.
The resulting greasy road surface increases stopping distances and the risk of a skid.
Drivers and motorcycle riders can get caught out with this change in road conditions so the advice is to slow down and increase braking distance.
