Kildare beating off competition from European locations for new investments - Chamber

Kildare’s strategic location on the doorstep of Dublin is helping it win many investment projects, including the proposed €200m Diageo brewery outside Newbridge, County Kildare Chamber has said.

Chamber CEO Allan Shine stated that Newbridge’s proximity to the M7 has helped it attract Diageo as well as the likes of US multinational Keurig Dr Pepper.

Mr Shine told the Leader: “Proximity to markets and suppliers is a major plus for businesses looking to set up in the region and we expect a number of further company announcements over the coming months.”

The CEO said that Diageo is just one of a number of developments in the Newbridge area in the last four months and shows Kildare is primed for investment and continued development.

He added: “County Kildare is competing and winning this investment in competition with other European locations.

“It also shows the confidence business leaders have in Kildare, with our excellent transport infrastructure and connectivity and a well-educated and ambitious young workforce.”

The Chamber’s public affairs manager Sinéad Ronan added that the Chamber will continue to collaborate with stakeholders like the IDA, Enterprise Ireland, businesses, local government, Maynooth University “to ensure we keep up this strong momentum.”