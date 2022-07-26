59 residential units and neighbourhood park proposed for Kildare site

59 new residential units and a neighbourhood park have been proposed for an area located in Clane.

According to planning permission documents lodged with Kildare County Council (KCC), Westar Investments Ltd is seeking consent for the construction of 59 residential units at Capdoo and Abbeylands (to the east of Brooklands Housing Estate and to the west of the River Liffey).

These units will include including 24 three and four-bedroom semi-detached units, 31 two and three-bedroom terraces units, ranging in height from two to three storeys, and four two- bedroom maisonette units comprised within a two-storey building.

The documents note that private amenity space will be provided to serve each dwelling in the form of rear private gardens with the maisonette units being served by designated areas of private amenity space to the south and west of the proposed units at ground floor level.

Provision of a total of 117 car parking spaces have also been proposed, 110 of which will serve the proposed dwellings and seven spaces serving the proposed maisonette units (including one visitor car parking space).

In addition, provision of four sheltered bicycle parking stores to serve the proposed maisonette units located within the private amenity space area associated with each unit with two visitor bicycle parking spaces provided at surface level; provision of new pedestrian, cyclist and vehicular infrastructure, accesses and connections throughout the site have also been proposed.

Westar Investments Ltd is also seeking permission from KCC for the construction of one vehicular access and two cycle and pedestrian access points to the site from Brooklands estate to the west.

The application is accompanied by two site layout options, Option A and B.

Option A provides for a new cycle and pedestrian access, road connection and vehicular access between the application site and the adjacent Alexandra Walk residential development to the south-east.

Option B provides for the omission of the vehicle access point and the inclusion of a pedestrian and cycle access only between the proposed scheme and Alexandra Walk.

It is understood that this proposal also includes a road connection to lands to the north, and road upgrades at the Junction of Brooklands Estate and the R403 to provide for a left turning filter lane onto the R403 from Brooklands Estate, as well as a pedestrian island at this junction.

Furthermore, consent is also being sought for the construction of a linear/neighbourhood park adjacent to the River Liffey, and landscaping, boundary treatments, foul and surface water drainage, bin storage, lighting, and all infrastructural works necessary to facilitate the development.

The date received is listed as July 21, while the submission-by and due date are listed as August 24 and September 14.

Westar Investments Ltd, also known as The Westar Group, is an Irish property development business founded more than 40 years ago.

It is based in Abbeylands, Clane.