Sonya Kavanagh confirmed as new Kildare County Council chief

Kildare County Council has today confirmed the appointment of Sonya Kavanagh as chief executive, as already reported on Kildare Now.

Following a competitive interview process Ms Kavanagh was recommended as the preferred candidate by the Public Appointments Service and this recommendation was unanimously accepted by the elected members of Kildare County Council at a special meeting yesterday July 25.

Ms Kavanagh has held the position on an interim basis since September 2021. A Kildare native with 28 years of local government experience, Ms. Kavanagh had previously worked in economic, community & cultural development; roads, transportation & public safety; housing and corporate services. She has acted as chief officer of Kildare’s LCDC (local community development committee) and has represented the CCMA (County & City Managers Association) on working groups and forums with a particular focus on the Leader Programme, the LECP (local economic and community plan) and SICAP (social inclusion community activation programme).

In a statement Kildare County Council said it is a dynamic and fast paced local authority with a combined revenue and capital spend of €358 million per annum serving a growing population of almost 250,000 people.

“Kildare is also a county with a significant urban / rural mix which brings with it its own opportunities and challenges. Ms. Kavanagh’s knowledge of the county, and its key stakeholders, will facilitate the continued delivery of essential services and the progression of major strategic capital projects.

Throughout her lengthy public service career, Ms. Kavanagh has fostered positive working relationships with elected representatives and has worked as municipal district manager with both the Clane/Maynooth and Naas Municipal Districts. As chief executive, Ms Kavanagh is looking forward to working closely with the cathaoirleach and the councillors to drive sustainable, economic, social, and cultural development in County Kildare.”