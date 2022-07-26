‘He should be in jail’— Kildare judge slams drunk-driver

A Naas District Court judge told a solicitor on Thursday, July 21, that his client 'should be in jail.'

The comments were made by Judge Michéle Finan in the case of Dean Loughrey, with an address listed as Kilmeen, Loughrea in Galway.

DANGEROUS DRIVING

The 39-year-old was found guilty of dangerous driving and refusing to provide a breath sample to gardaí at Kildare town on June 25 last.

Seamus Boyle, the solicitor who was defending Mr Loughrey, said that his client was now a wheelchair user following injuries sustained in a separate vehicle collision.

In response, Judge Finan said: "He is lucky that no one ended up in the ground."

After Seamus Boyle said his client 'had no defence', he asked the court for leniency.

The judge replied: "You’re telling me to be lenient with this man? He should be in jail.

"There is nothing you can say in his defence," she added.

‘DO YOU THINK I CARE?’

Mr Boyle then began to outline the circumstances surrounding his client, saying that Mr Loughrey was attending the Irish Derby at the time.

"Do you think I care?" the judge said to Mr Boyle: "You should take a big shovel and just keep digging."

It was heard that Mr Loughrey had a total of 56 previous convictions, and was previously disqualified from driving for 10 years.

Judge Finan imposed a 10 -year disqualification on the defendant for the dangerous driving offence, as well as a €50 fine, given his personal circumstances.

The judge also imposed a four-year driving ban on Mr Loughrey for refusing to provide a breath sample, which is to be served concurrently with the 10-year disqualification.