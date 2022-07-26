Homes in Kildare at risk from radon gas

Sallins
One in five homes in Sallins are at risk from radon, the gas which can cause lung cancer and which is invisible and has no smell or taste. It’s estimated to cause 350 cases of lung cancer in Ireland annually.
All new homes must have a membrane to protect against the gas.
Sallins councillor Carmel Kelly said that the cost of retrofitting homes is between €400 and €1,500 and she asked at a Kildare County Council meeting on July 25 if a remedy scheme could be initiated.
However KCC official Annette Aspell said this would require national intervention because there is currently no retrofit programme in place.
