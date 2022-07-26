Update in alleged €1.5 million Newbridge, Kildare drugs case

At a previous court hearing on Thursday, May 12, Naas District Court Judge Desmond Zaidan criticised the abscence of an Albanian translator in the case. File Photograph.
A Kildare resident accused of harbouring around €1.5 million worth of drugs has officially had his case sent forward for a trial on Thursday, July 21.
Klevist Shehaj, with an address listed as 20 Liffey Mill, Athgarvan, Newbridge, was initially arrested earlier this year following garda raids on a number of properties in the town of Newbridge on May 7 last.
Gardaí claim that the 24-year-old, who appeared via video link as he was in custody, harboured around €1.12 million worth of suspected cannabis and €420,000 worth of suspected cocaine.
At a previous court hearing on Thursday, May 12, Naas District Court Judge Desmond Zaidan criticised the abscence of an Albanian translator in the case.
Judge Michéle Finan sent the accused forward for trial, and remanded him in custody until July 28.
