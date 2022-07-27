NOTICE: Roadworks to take place on Station Road in Newbridge, Kildare

The announcement was made by Kildare County Council.
Kildare County Council (KCC) has said that roadworks will take place on the R416 Station Road in Newbridge.
The works will be carried out on the road on Thursday, July 28 and Friday, July 29, subject to good weather conditions.
A road closure will be in place for the duration of the above works.
Diversion routes will be in place and will be clearly signposted, KCC said.
ALTERNATIVE ROUTE:
Northbound traffic shall be directed along the R445 and redirected at Liffey Bridge to the L7041.
Traffic will be directed onto the L7045 Sexes Road to finish at Byrnes Cross.
Southbound traffic shall be redirected to the L7045 towards Sexes Bridge and directed to the L7041.
Traffic will be redirected at Liffey Bridge to the R445 and finish at Station Road Junction.
KCC added: "Your co-operation is appreciated, and any inconvenience caused is regretted."
