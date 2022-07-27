Search

27 Jul 2022

Kildare Senator welcomes €1.4 million extension to Night-Time Economy Support Scheme

Kildare Senator welcomes €1.4 million extension to Night-Time Economy Support Scheme

The scheme will cover a variety of events. Pic: Pexels, Pixabay

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

27 Jul 2022 1:05 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A Senator from Kildare has welcomed the government's decision to extend its Night-Time Economy Support Scheme.

The NTESS is designed to support off-peak entertainment in venues across the country.

Commenting on the announcement of the extension, Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O’Loughlin, who is primarily based in Newbridge, said: "I am delighted that an additional €1.4 million has been allocated to support entertainment in off-peak times to increase footfall in our cities and towns later in the evening and night-time, bringing the total to €4 million.

"Funding will be available to trial a series of cultural activities (minimum number of four events), with a maximum grant of €10,000 available per application."

Senator Fiona O' Loughlin (Fianna Fáil)

She continued: "I am pleased that the NTESS will not just cover the traditional businesses we regularly associate with the night time economy, but also events such as music, including electronic music, comedy, dance, literature, poetry, theatrical productions, plays, craft and art/photographic exhibitions will be funded."

Senator O' Loughlin also said that the scheme will reopen for applications at 12 noon on July 27, and it will remain open until 12 noon on August 10 — 'or until the fund is exhausted; whichever occurs first," she added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media