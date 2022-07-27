NEWS BRIEF: Head in to the KWWSPCA's Newbridge store for these quirky Funko Pop! Vinyls

A sample of some of the figurines currently at Noah's Ark in Newbridge.
Fans of pop culture and animals alike will be delighted to hear that the Kildare and West Wicklow's Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) has some Funko Pop! Vinyl figures for sale.
The popular figurines and bobbleheads will be available for sale at the Noah's Ark store on the Cutlery Road in Newbridge, beside the Whitewater Shopping Centre.
All proceeds will go towards the upkeep of the KWWSPCA's shelter.
Items with the KWWSPCA include figures modelled after characters from the superhero franchise Marvel and the videogame Overwatch.
In addiiton, blue box versions and even some rare 'vaulted' Stars Wars pops will be on sale for as little as €30.
