28 Jul 2022

Developer appeals Kildare County Council's refusal of 94 home estate

"Prosperous social infrastructure not able to support such an influx"

File photo of Prosperous

Reporter:

Niamh O'Donoghue

28 Jul 2022 3:00 PM

A developer, with plans to build 94 homes and a creche in Prosperous, has appealed Kildare County Council's refusal for permission. 

Bernard Moran lodged his appeal with An Bord Pleanála on July 21 and a decision is due by November 23. 

The original plans included an entrance off the Emerson Court access road and dwellings consisting of 80 two storey semi-detached houses, and one two-storey detached house. It also included a two-storey block containing two maisonette units, and two two-storey blocks containing four maisonette units each, and a separate two storey terraced block containing three houses.

The application also included a natural playscape play area, provision of part of a road, a pedestrian link to The Downings, and a landscaped linear park.

During the planning process changes were made to the link road to include cycle lanes and footpaths to both sides and the internal road layout.

The house type breakdown was altered to 78 two-storey semi-detached houses, six two-storey detached houses, two two-storey blocks containing four maisonette units each and one two-storey block containing two maisonettes. A pedestrian link to the east was also included as well as a redesign of foul sewer layout to include pumping station.

The council refused planning permission due to concerns about Prosperous's ability to cope with the influx of a large number of residents. 

"Nothwithstanding the proposal to provide a creche as part of the proposed development, based on the information available to the planning authority, it is considered that there would remain a serious deficiency in both childcare and health services provision in the town," it said. 

The local authority said that considering existing and proposed developments in the area, and when combined with 94 new homes, this would "unduly exacerbate demands on the social infrastructure of Prosperous."

