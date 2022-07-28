Kildare teenager Deirdre Jacob fondly remembered on 24th anniversary of her disappearance

People are fondly remembering Newbridge teenager Deirdre Jacob who went missing 24 years ago today.

Deirdre was 18 years old when she disappeared near her home in Roseberry at approximately 3pm on Tuesday, July 28, 1998.

The disappearance was reclassified as a murder investigation in August 2018 following new information received by gardaí.

Last October, a 15-day garda search in a five-acre woodland site on the Kildare-Wicklow border yielded no evidence.

In recent days, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) recommended not to charge suspect Larry Murphy after receiving a file prepared by gardaí.

People took to social media today to pay tribute to Deirdre and to send prayers to her family and friends.

Kildare Senator Fiona O'Loughlin said: "Remembering Deirdre Jacob, who went missing in Newbridge on this day 24 years ago. A case that still rocks our community to its core.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Jacob family at this very difficult time."

Government TD Jennifer Carroll McNeill added: "Remembering women who have died at the hands of men in this day, as well as those who remain missing.



"Deirdre Jacob, 18 years old, disappeared near her home and was never found, believed to have been murdered."

The Missing Persons Helpline Ireland on Facebook said: "We remember Deirdre Jacob from Newbridge. Co. Kildare who is missing 24 years today the 28th July.

"Our thoughts and prayers are especially with Deirdre's family and friends at this very sad time."