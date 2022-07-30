Kildare Property Watch: Summer heats up for property auction results

Iamsold, whose online binding bids platform is used by over 300 auctioneers across Ireland, have noted strong interest and bidding on properties currently offered on their online bidding platform.

The company said interest remains strong on a wide range of property types, including family homes, builder’s projects, investment properties and also commercial/ land sales.

Patrick Folan, director for Iamsold commented, “After over two years of low stock levels, it seems that the property market may have turned a corner in terms of availability. Over the last couple of months, we have noticed an increasing level of supply coming to the market and we are up over 20% overall on previous months.

“While stock levels still are not where they were pre-Covid, the recovery in terms of supply looks to be underway. We want to remind anyone thinking of selling that Iamsold work on a ‘no sale, no fee’ basis, so not only is it an extremely attractive option for vendors, but also the pressure is on us to ensure we get results for our clients.”

Iamsold, along with many of their partner auctioneers, recently enjoyed a flurry for sales via the online binding bids platform, and are now taking entries for August’s online dates and the upcoming dates on September 8 and October 13.

Some of the successful recent sales include:

48B Botanic Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin, which was sold by Kelly Bradshaw Dalton, Drumcondra. This exceptional investment property, situated in the heart of Drumcondra village, provides an investor with a rare opportunity to secure a significant building in a prime central location.

Popular with both local and national buyers, the property successfully sold via the binding bids platform for €1.35 million.

For sale by Team Lorraine Mulligan, Celbridge was a charming old-world style four-bed semi-detached cottage in Broadford, Moyvalley, Kildare offered at bids over €299,000. The well-located property had good interest levels and eventually sold for an impressive €320,000 to the delighted new owner.

Elsewhere in Mayo, CK Properties, Ballina, successfully sold a three-bed cottage needing refurbishment in Renbrack, just short distance to Foxford and Swinford. The property had strong interest from a number of buyers and the vendor accepted a binding bid of €102,500 prior to the July 21 auction date.

In Waterford, a well located 2two bed, semi-detached property in the heart of Bunmahon was sold by Radley Auctioneers, Dungarvan. No 2 Templeyvrick needing refurbishment will make a fine home or indeed holiday home, and thus enticed a wide range of buyers. After 22 bids were reached, the property was sold via the online auction for €122,500.

Iamsold also offered a number of lovely holiday homes for sale throughout July and below were some of those sales:

Sold with Kate O' Shea Auctioneers, Portarlington was a stunning, newly thatched, cottage at Clonavoe, Clonbulloge, Offaly. Built on a private site and this dream cottage requires updating but is full of character and proved extremely popular with buyers before selling for €90,000.

While in Dring, Co. Longford, John Columb & Co, sold a two-bed cabin set on the shore of Lough Gowna. The property offers the perfect getaway and had several invested holiday home buyers hoping to secure this unique home.

The property was successfully sold for €49,000 to a delighted new owner.

Iamsold are now taking entries for their upcoming online auctions on September 8 and October 13.

For more information on the iamsold binding bids platform or to discuss selling your property by auction,

call the iamsold team on 01 2440000 or visit their website www.iamsold.ie.