Kildare Property Watch: Six-bed splendour in Two Mile House for €1.15 million

Number 8 Stephenstown Court is a substantial modern family home of superb character located in the pretty village of Two Mile House just outside Naas.

According to selling agent Sherry Fitzgerald O’Reilly, this is an outstanding family home of distinction which offers an interior and garden that is second to none.

It boasts a design-led interior and exterior with a high level of detail combined with the very best of bespoke hand crafted fixtures and finishes. The home boasts light-filled spacious rooms of generous and elegant proportions including six bedrooms. It is a haven for family and for entertaining, with its many reception rooms, large patio with hot tub, six hole putting green and detached games room with bar and sauna room.

Stephenstown Court is a residential development of just 23 homes on generous plots located in Two Mile House in the heart of Kildare’s equestrian countryside.

Two Mile House is a peaceful rural village, yet within easy access of major road networks including the M7 and M9, plus the train station at Sallins is just 16 minutes away. From here it is just 10 minutes to the bustling town of Naas with an abundance of shops, restaurants, bars, schools and sporting facilities such as its many golf clubs, rugby club, GAA and racecourse.

The well-proportioned accommodation in this wonderful property briefly comprises (on the ground floor) an entrance hallway, sitting room, family room, sunroom, kitchen/dining /living room, pantry, study, playroom, bathroom, and two bedrooms, one with a dressing room and en-suite. Upstairs there are four double bedrooms (three with en-suites), a family bathroom and laundry.

Outside, there is a double garage/ games room –lounge/ bar/ entertainment area, WC, storeroom, and sauna room.

The property has a steel shed with a lean-to wood store.

This superb property comes with an asking price of €1,150,000 and appointments to view may be made with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly at 045 866466 or email info@sfor.ie.