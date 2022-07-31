Kildare Property Watch: Family home in popular Newbridge development for €380,000

The home for sale at Curragh Grange, Newbridge
A great family home in a popular Newbridge development is on the market for €380,000.
Number 27 The Hall, Curragh Grange, Newbridge, is for sale with Jordan Auctioneers.
Curragh Grange is a modern residential development of semi-detached and detached homes located just off the Green Road and Athgarvan Road only a short walk from the Town Centre. Built in 2005 by Ballymore Homes, overlooking a green area, the development has the benefit of a neighbourhood centre with Centra convenience store, doctor, pharmacy and hairdressers.
No 27 The Hall is approached by a tarmacadam drive to front with side access on both sides of house leading to a south-facing rear garden in lawn with a paved patio area. The property overlooks a green area.
The property extends to c 131 sq m (c 1,410 sq ft) of accommodation with the benefit of gas fired central heating, PVC double glazed windows, built-in wardrobes in three bedrooms, cream fitted kitchen and mostly oak floors downstairs.
The four-bedroom dormer bungalow has, downstairs, an entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen/diner, WC, two bedrooms and a utility room.
Upstairs there are two bedrooms, one ensuite, and a family bathroom.
The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers 045-433550 who is guiding €380,000 and who can be contacted for further information or appointment to view.
