Household rubbish ‘left for Naas Tidy Towns to collect’, Kildare County Council meeting told

Bags of refuse from households in Naas are being left for Tidy Town volunteers to collect.

When these volunteers clean up an area they often leave the bags behind for subsequent collection — often with stickers indicating that the bags were filled by the Tidy Towns workers.

However, some residents are leaving their rubbish behind in the same way — and the bags are often marked as if the TT volunteers had left them there.

This was the claim made by Naas Councillor Seamie Moore who called for CCTV to be used to identify those dumping bags of refuse in this way.

He also said residential areas would be surveyed to ‘establish how people living there are disposing of their rubbish’.

He said CCTV is being used elsewhere and insisted it would be used locally.

“There is a history of black bags being dumped and left for Tidy Towns people to collect because when the bags are collected there are more than expected.

Cllr Fintan Brett said a forthcoming CCTV pilot scheme, to be launched in Clane, will chart the way forward for the use of CCTV to tackle illegal dumping.

In a report, KCC official Ken Kavanagh said the council’s community wardens continue to work with the councillors and the local community in addressing incidents of illegal dumping.

“We have used CCTV to monitor and enforce instances of littering and illegal dumping, including at known litter blackspots and at select bottle bank locations.”

He added, however, that the processing of data through CCTV poses a risk to the rights and freedoms of individuals, and the council must have a legal basis for the processing of personal data through the use of CCTV.

Mr Kavanagh said organisations are required to be fully transparent about how they are using and safeguarding personal data, and to be able to demonstrate accountability for their data processing activities.

Recognisable images captured by CCTV systems are ‘personal data’ and are subject to the provisions of the Data Protection Acts.

He also said proposed legislation will allow for the use of CCTV and mobile devices. He further said that the council will survey the residential properties seeking information about how rubbish is disposed of.