Kildare County Council revamping storage building beside Naas HQ site

The site at Aras Chill Dara, Naas
Works are currently underway on renovating a disused warehouse on the grounds of Kildare County Council headquarters in Naas. The council said it is re-purposing the industrial building, located beside its car park and adjacent to the new MERITS building, as a storage facility.
The development will consist of a large covered storage area with small sections as well as staff amenities.
Some 200 square metres of solar panels will also be installed on roof areas.
The council had applied for a ‘Part 8’ development in which it seeks approval for works it is carrying out on its own behalf.
The plans went on public display for a month in the council’s offices which is a requirement under legislation.
You don’t even have to own a sewing machine. Here, sewing experts run down six simple fashion fixes you can do yourself…
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.