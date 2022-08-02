Smell in Athgarvan is issue for Irish Water, Kildare County Council says

Kildare County Council has said that an odour in Athgarvan village is a matter for Irish Water.

The issue was raised by Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy at the July meeting of the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District.

The politician requested the local authority to clarify the reason a vent is located at the junction in the village and “what can be done to address the odour”.

District manager Joe Boland said the issue was the responsibility of Irish Water and should be referred accordingly to its head of asset strategy and planning.

Mr Boland said there is an intermittent odour issue in Athgarvan, mainly close to the crossroads, at the meeting point of the sewer line from the Curragh, Brownstown and Cutbush areas.

He told the meeting: “Efforts have been made to put measures in place over the years to try to alleviate or abate the issue though providing vents on the sewer line. “

This has had some benefit but not fully resolved the issue.

“There are also plans to upgrade the pumping station and this will incorporate some odour abatement measures but, as things stand, there is no timeline as yet from Irish Water.

“In any event this will only address odour issues in the vicinity of the plant.”

Mr Boland said that local complaints about the odour could formally be logged with Irish Water through the 1800 278 278 dedicated line for public representatives and, in turn, complaints can at least be logged and formally referred to the local authority.

Repairs

Meanwhile, the meeting also heard pothole repairs were underway in Athgarvan while road resurfacing was taking place between Athgarvan and Rosetown.