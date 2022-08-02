Learner driver speeding at nearly 150 km/hr on wet Kildare road

The vehicle at the scene / NAAS ROADS POLICING
Naas Roads Policing Unit conducted speed checks on the M4 in North Kildare recently.
Officers stopped this car for speeding at 148 km per hour on a wet road.
It was found that driver was a Learner whose accompanying driver was disqualified.
The car was seized and a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued.
