Alleged shotgun discharge case sent forward for trial at Kildare court

A case involving the alleged discharge of a firearm was sent forward for trial on Thursday, July 28.

Andrea Booth, with an address listed as 9 Connagh Green, Coolaghknock Glebe in Kildare town, previously appeared in Naas District Court on Thursday, May 12.

The 47-year-old defendant allegedly tried to shoot her partner with a shotgun on October 7, 2020, in Nurney.

She is accused of using her partner’s shotgun, which resulted in him being treated in hospital after being hit by some of the pellets.

Garda Sergeant Jim Kelly told Judge Desmond Zaidan at the previous court date that the Director of Public Prosecutions directed a trial by indictment for the accused.

He added that the woman and her partner are still together.

After a book of evidence relating to the case was handed in by gardaí, Judge Michéle Finan sent the case forward for trial at the next sittings of Naas Circuit Criminal Court, which commences on October 11.

The judge also gave the accused a 14-day alibi warning.