Search

03 Aug 2022

Alleged shotgun discharge case sent forward for trial at Kildare court

ALLEGATIONS

Alleged shotgun discharge case sent forward for trial at Kildare court

The court was told that the incident happened in Nurney. File Pic: Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Court reporter

03 Aug 2022 11:05 AM

A case involving the alleged discharge of a firearm was sent forward for trial on Thursday, July 28.

Andrea Booth, with an address listed as 9 Connagh Green, Coolaghknock Glebe in Kildare town, previously appeared in Naas District Court on Thursday, May 12.

The 47-year-old defendant allegedly tried to shoot her partner with a shotgun on October 7, 2020, in Nurney.

She is accused of using her partner’s shotgun, which resulted in him being treated in hospital after being hit by some of the pellets.

Garda Sergeant Jim Kelly told Judge Desmond Zaidan at the previous court date that the Director of Public Prosecutions directed a trial by indictment for the accused.

He added that the woman and her partner are still together.

After a book of evidence relating to the case was handed in by gardaí, Judge Michéle Finan sent the case forward for trial at the next sittings of Naas Circuit Criminal Court, which commences on October 11.

The judge also gave the accused a 14-day alibi warning.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media