Kildare buyers may be interested in house going under hammer for €50k

The property for sale
A detached four bedroom house is going under the hammer at a guide price of €50,000.
The BidX1 auction takes place on September 29.
BidX1 said the property "requires extensive completion works."
Click to see more information and photos here.
There is a garage to the rear.
The location is approximately 3km from Kilcogy village.
The gross floor area is 240 sq. m (2,583 sq. ft) and the site area is approximately 0.34 hectares (0.84 acres).
