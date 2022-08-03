PLANNING BRIEF: Hotel in Newbridge, Kildare seeking extension to its gym area

File Pic: The planning documents were lodged with Kildare County Council.
A hotel in Newbridge is seeking planning permission for an extension to its gym area.
New documents lodged with Kildare County Council show that one Rose O' Loughlin is seeking consent for a 192 square-metre first floor gym extension to the granted ground floor Leisure Centre (Register Reference 06/2880) at the Keadeen Hotel, which is located on the Ballymany Road.
The date received is listed as August 2, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as September 5 and September 26 respectively.
