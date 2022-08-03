Two men steal legs of lamb worth €250 from Aldi in Kildare

Aldi
Kildare Gardaí are investigating after men stole legs of lamb from an Aldi store in Leixlip.
The incident took place on Tuesday, August 2 between 2pm and 3pm.
The two men entered the supermarket and placed the meat into bags before leaving without paying.
The legs of lamb were worth €250, gardaí said.
The funding will provide a major boost to local economies by attracting visitors and furthering our reputation as a destination for adventure tourism
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.