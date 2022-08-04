PICTURES: Network Ireland Kildare branch visit Newbridge Silverware

Mireia Lopez, Veronica O'Driscoll amd Allyson English
Network Ireland Kildare Branch members enjoyed a private tour of the Newbridge Silverware Museum of Style Icons, a buffet meal and a talk from the organisation’s Businesswomen of the Year during their recent July networking event.
PICTURES: AISHLING CONWAY
