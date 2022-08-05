Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, August 5

The death has occurred of Colin Burke

Leixlip, Kildare / Tralee, Kerry



Burke, (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Tralee, Co. Kerry) August 4th 2022 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at the Mater Hospital, Colin, beloved husband of Christina and dear father of Luke and Cody. Sadly missed by his loving family, mother Bridie, brothers Billy, Michael and Tony, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence on Friday (August 5th) from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning (August 6th) to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane.

The death has occurred of Teresa Kelly (née Mc Andrew)

Brackagh, Clogherinkoe, Kildare



Peacefully at Mullingar Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, husband Sean, son Noel, daughter Anne-Marie, grandchildren Cillian, Cormaic, Jack and Emmett, brother Martin, sisters Mary and Elizabeth, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her good friends.

May Teresa Rest in Peace

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Friday from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 3pm in St Brigid's Church, Clogherinkoe, followed by burial in Broadford Cemetery. Personal messages of condolences can be left on this page using the link below. The family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Mary Merry (née Gallagher)

Castlevillage, Celbridge, Kildare / Dunfanaghy, Donegal / Raheny, Dublin



Merry (nee Gallagher), Mary, Castlevillage, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and late of Raheny, Dublin and Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal, August 3rd 2022, peacefully at home, in her 95th year, beloved wife of the late Paul, deeply regretted by her loving children Philip, Marian (Mc Morrow), Christopher and Eunan, daughters-in-law Claire, Barbara and Una, son-in-law Thomas, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Funeral arrangements later.



The death has occurred of Breda O'Donoghue

Ruan Beg Park, Kildare Town, Kildare / Bruree, Limerick



Peacefully, at St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin and formerly of Garryfine, Bruree. Beloved partner of Derek and dear sister of Patrick, Sheila, Peggy and William. Deeply regretted by her loving partner, brothers, sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Hawe's Funeral Home, Charleville, P56YY15, on Friday evening from 6.30pm to 8pm with removal to St Munchin's Church, Rockhill. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Colmanswell Cemetery. Those who wish may leave a personal message in the section below marked condolences.

The death has occurred of Maura O'Sullivan Hicks

formerly Moore Park., Newbridge, Kildare / Armagh City, Armagh



O’Sullivan/Hicks Maura, formerly Moore Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare. Suddenly 17th July 2022, in Twickenham England.

Loving wife of the late Dermot Hicks formerly Armagh, beloved sister of Paddy and Maeve.

Funeral Mass on Friday 5th August 2022 at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Armagh at 11am. The funeral mass can be viewed live on www.armaghparish.net

No flowers only please, donations to Action.four-paws.org.uk – savethechildren.org.uk.