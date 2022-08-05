30 PHOTOS: Thatched cottage hidden away in Naas, Kildare for sale for nearly €1m

The property in Naas
This traditional, four-bedroom thatched cottage on half an acre is set in the heart of Naas.
Lauristina Cottage is located off the Newbridge Road in the town.
The guide price is €950,000.
The property has an Edwardian two-storey extension to the rear.
The property includes the residence, manicured gardens and a courtyard accessed via two separate entrances.
The buildings and grounds are excellently maintained over the years.
Many original features of the cottage are still evident, including thigh panelled ceilings, floorboards, sash windows and feature fireplaces.
Selling agents Coonans of Naas said the property is an excellent opportunity for possible future development.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.