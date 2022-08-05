Man filled Lidl trolley in store in County Kildare before leaving without paying

FILE PHOTO
Gardaí are investigating an incident in Lidl in Kilcock on July 27 last when a man filled a trolley with goods and later left the store without paying.
Witnesses said the suspect left the car park in a wine coloured Hyundai Tucson.
Leixlip gardaí are appealing for help.
Earlier this week, two men stole legs of lamb from an Aldi store in Leixlip.
The incident took place on Tuesday, August 2 between 2pm and 3pm.
The two men entered the supermarket and placed the meat into bags before leaving without paying.
The legs of lamb were worth €250, gardaí said.
Siskin, with Colin Keane up, centre, on their way to winning the 2019 Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at The Curragh Racecourse in Kildare. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
The date received is listed as August 3, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as September 6 and September 27. File Pic: Maynooth University
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.