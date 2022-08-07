Phone boxes of the future on way to Kildare

The days of hanging around the old fashioned telephone box are long gone, but this nostalgic structure could be making a comeback, albeit with a range of new technology.

Eir is planning to revamp three of these structures in Newbridge, Celbridge and Maynooth.

The company said: “Working in partnership, Eir and Clear Channel have applied for permission to replace Eir’s legacy infrastructure with modern technology which will better serve the community.”

Planning permission has been lodged with Kildare County Council for the replacement of phone boxes in Newbridge, Celbridge and Maynooth.

However, the application will have to be lodged again as the application was incomplete.

Digital

Eir said: “The units will be replaced with digital pedestals which are designed to play a role that is more suitable to life today, not only as a point of connectivity, but as an information system for the local authorities services including mapping systems for visitors and residents.

“These will have a touch sensitive screen suitable for displaying maps and for advertisements of upcoming events and services. The new digital kiosks will be placed where the old public phone boxes were positioned, they have a smaller footprint, taking up less space on the pavement.”

All three kiosks will placed in the same position as the old telephone boxes on the main street of each town.

Last year, Eir said it was installing 22 new digital pedestal phone kiosks with touch-sensitive screens and advertising space around the city in Dublin.

Each new Kildare kiosk structure will have an overall height of 2.43m, a depth of 0.762m and a width of 1.096m