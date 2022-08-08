Search

08 Aug 2022

Free in-person Kildare course to support people with arthritis

Daragh Nolan

08 Aug 2022 12:10 PM

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Arthritis Ireland is delighted to announce that their in-person Living Well with Arthritis courses will commence in the community from September 2022. 

The Kildare venue for the course is Lawlor’s Hotel, Poplar Square, Naas commencing Monday September 12 from 10am-12.30pm. The course consists of 6 weekly sessions, with each session lasting 2.5 hours. The course is suitable for people with any form of arthritis and is free of charge. 

The Living Well with Arthritis course gives people with arthritis the tools and techniques to help them better manage their condition. This includes managing pain and fatigue, reducing reliance on health professionals and medication, and improving a person’s overall sense of well-being. The courses also offer participants the opportunity to connect with others living with the condition. 

To register for a place visit www.arthritisireland.ie or

Living Well with Arthritis, Naas Co. Kildare Tickets, Mon 12 Sep 2022 at 10:00 on Eventbrite

