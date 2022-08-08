KILDARE: Charity auction in memory of jockey legend Pat Smullen at Curragh on August 27

Nine-time Irish champion jockey Pat Smullen will be forever associated with the Curragh Racecourse, not only for his outstanding riding ability and prolific career on the track but also for the incredible awareness campaign and fund-raising drive over Longines Irish Champions Weekend in 2019, which culminated in the Pat Smullen Champions Race for Cancer Trials Ireland.

Building on the positive relationship between the horse racing community and Cancer Trials Ireland, the Curragh will host the Pat Smullen Race Day in aid of Cancer Trials Ireland on Saturday August 27.

This unique event will include the second outing of the Coast to Curragh cycle, which starts at Laytown Racecourse at 8am taking in in seven racecourses and two stud farms in total, finishing at the winning line at the Curragh during the race meeting. The charity cycle will see racing legends AP McCoy, Barry Geraghty and Paul Carberry take part.

The special race day will include a special charity lunch and auction in aid of Cancer Trials Ireland featuring some outstanding items such as the original silks worn by Rachael Blackmore to win the 2022 Cheltenham Champion Hurdle and Gold Cup, a Cashel Palace racing royalty package, a racehorse ownership experience with Joseph O’Brien, Pat Smullen’s 2019 Champions Race memorabilia signed by all the jockeys who rode in the famous race and a VIP race and stay in Barberstown Castle.

On the track, racegoers are promised a high-class card and entertainment including the Paddy Power Supporting Cancer Trials Irish Cambridgeshire, Snow Fairy Stakes, Heider Family Stables Round Tower Stakes and Newtown Anner Stud Stakes.

In addition to racing, there will be meet and greet zone for racing fans to meet the jockeys, free children’s entertainment, live music and a delicious BBQ ensuring a great day out for all the family.

Cancer Trials Ireland will also be on hand offering advice and information on the services they provide. There will also be copies of Pat Smullen’s autobiography on sale, signed by Pat’s wife Frances and writer Donn McClean.

Brian Kavanagh, CEO of the Curragh Racecourse, said: “Pat Smullen is remembered every day here at the Curragh and we are honoured to have our Jockeys Room named after him. We are delighted to team up again with Frances, Gavin Lynch and support the team from Cancer Trials Ireland with their ongoing work in this important area. Our objective is that the Pat Smullen Race Day in aid of Cancer Trials Ireland will be an important event in our calendar every year to create a fun day for everyone while raising money for a very worthy cause.”

Frances Smullen, commented: “The Coast To Curragh charity cycle was a huge success last year so to build on it with the race day and charity lunch at the Curragh on Saturday August 27 will be very special and a great day out. I know Pat would be thrilled that the important work of Cancer Trials Ireland continues to be promoted and highlighted. Our family are really honoured that the Curragh and Gavin Lynch, who organises the Coast To Curragh charity cycle, have come together to host this special race day in memory of Pat.”

All monies raised from the cycle, charity auction, book sales and contributions from the public and the Curragh Racecourse will be donated to Cancer Trials Ireland, the leading cancer research trials organisation in Ireland.

There are small number of tickets for the charity lunch are still available for €200 per head and include a sumptuous four-course lunch in the Oaks Restaurant. Pat’s good friend and Racing TV presenter, Fran Berry will act as MC and tipster.

Racegoers can avail of the Curragh August Summer Saturday bundle for €25 which includes admission, a race card, a BBQ burger voucher, and a €10 bet. (Must be purchased in advance online)

The first race goes to post at 1:20pm and gates open at 11:30am

There is a complimentary shuttle bus service from Newbridge and Kildare Town.

Tickets are €15 online or €20 on race day.

Those under 18 go free once accompanied by an adult.

To book a table at charity lunch in aid of Cancer Trials Ireland, please email Paul Keane on the Curragh team at pkeane@curragh.ie

To book tickets or for more information, please go to www.curragh.ie

To register for the Coast to Curragh Cycle, please visit www.coasttocurragh.ie

Cancer Trials Ireland

Cancer Trials Ireland are the leading cancer research trials organisation in Ireland.

Cancer Trial Ireland’s vision is to provide every patient with cancer access to high-quality and potentially life altering cancer trials and make Ireland a highly attractive location to open cancer trials.

Their mission is to develop and provide access to the most efficient and effective cancer clinical trials network, which includes research units, clinical and operational leadership, and enabling services.

Cancer Trials Ireland work with the foremost Medical, Surgical and Radiation Oncologists, as well as Haematologists and Research Specialists (Oncology Research Nurses, Translational Scientists, Data Managers, Pharmacists, and staff) in Ireland. 98% of all cancer treating specialists in Ireland are members of Cancer Trials Ireland.

Cancer Trails Ireland enable, support, and oversee the running of over 100 trials involving thousands of patients.

Auction items

Signed and framed Honeysuckle silks

The original silks worn by Rachael Blackmore to win her second Champion Hurdle with Honeysuckle at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival. The silks are signed by Rachael and Henry de Bromhead. Kindly donated by Henry de Bromhead.

Cashel Palace racing royalty experience

Cashel Palace racing royalty experience for two guests including dinner, an overnight with breakfast at the stunning Cashel Palace followed by a tour of Ballydoyle and Coolmore Stud. Kindly donated by the Cashel Palace Hotel and Coolmore Stud.

Signed and framed A Plus Tard silks

The original silks worn by Rachael Blackmore to win the 2022 Gold Cup at this year’s Cheltenham Festival on A Plus Tard. The silks are signed by Rachael and Henry de Bromhead. Kindly donated by Henry de Bromhead.

Naas racecourse sponsorship

Sponsorship of a Grade 3 chase at Naas on Saturday November 12th. Kindly donated by Naas Racecourse.

Pat Smullen’s 2019 champions race signed memorabilia

Race commentator’s Des Scahill's framed race card from the 2019 Pat Smullen Champions Race for Cancer Trials Ireland, signed by the nine champion jockeys who rode in the race including Des’ commentary notes. Kindly donated by Sheila Lavery and Dave Keena.

Cheltenham Festival 2023 VIP trip

Cheltenham Festival 2023 trip for two people including flights, 2 night’s accommodation at the 4-star Hilton Garden Inn Bristol City centre, breakfast each morning, return transfers, tickets to the races and VIP bar hospitality on Tuesday March 14. Kindly donated by Racing Breaks.

Barberstown Castle experience

Dinner, bed, and breakfast for two at the beautiful Barberstown Castle, the four-star country house and historic 13th century castle, followed by a helicopter trip for four to the Curragh Racecourse on Saturday, September 24 for the Goffs Million Smurfit Beresford Stakes Day. This also includes entry and lunch for four at the Curragh. Kindly sponsored by Barberstown Castle.

Own a racehorse for a day

A unique racehorse ownership experience with Joseph O'Brien including a visit to Joseph’s yard in Piltown, County Kilkenny. Kindly sponsored by Joseph O’Brien.

Premiership football tickets

Four tickets to a premiership game to include accommodation. Kindly donated by Brentford FC.

The Royal County package

A one-hour riding lesson each with racing legends, Barry Geraghty, Paul Carberry and Robbie Power, including tours of Gavin Cromwell's and Gordon Elliott’s yard. Kindly donated by all involved