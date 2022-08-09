Go big, then go home! 154 world medals for performing arts group based in Newbridge, Kildare

Fifteen members of a local performing arts group received a whopping total of 154 medals at a recent event.

KNC Performing Arts Company, which is based in Newbridge, recently returned home from the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) in Anaheim, Los Angeles, with plenty of impressive awards.

The group got into the top three of most entries, while each entrant had to enter into at least three categories.

KNC director Katie Conlan told the Leader that most of the group’s members each entered into anywhere between seven and ten different categories.

Specifically, KNC had one group and eight solo entrants in the championships.

There was also one other soloist representing Ireland at the event: 11 year old Ella Kelly from Meath, while another group, Funky Feet dance group from Dundalk, also placed in the top three entrants for dancing, along with KNC.

Team Ireland in the grand final. Left to right: Niamh Conlan (director) Anna Leavy (acting finalist) Aisling Tierney, Chloe Websdale, Louise Keane, Caitlin Hutchinson, Sienna Byrne, Mia May Doyle (KNC group dancer) Keeley Byrne (KNC group dance and dance soloist) and Katie Conlan (director).

Speaking about the event, Katie said: "We are so proud of our students who traveled to LA with us for 11 days. From start to finish, they made us and our entire KNC family so proud.

"They spent endless days rehearsing for what would be their biggest competition to date, and it all paid off in the end.

"Traveling to WCOPA was a dream come true for our students, many of whom wish to make performing arts their career, but little did they know how successful they would be.”

Katie also said that five KNC members got scholarships as a result of the championships, including Kelly Rose Kerins, who will soon be working with two-time Grammy-winning music producer Jeffrey Weber.

Another member, Anna Leavey, also described the event as 'an amazing experience.'

She said: "Performing my monologue on the final stage in front of a huge crowd was by far my favourite time doing it, the buzz from the audience was just amazing!

"I made many new friends from different countries who I hopefully will see sometime again in the future."

Anna added: "I gained so much during my time over in LA, I really hope that one day, I get the opportunity to go back!"