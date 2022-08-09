Overcrowding at Naas Hospital today

Naas Hospital
There are 26 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today, making it the second most overcrowded public hospital in the country today.
There are 28 people on trolleys at St Vincent's Hospital.
Neither Portlaoise Hospital nor Tullamore Hospital have any patients on trolleys.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.