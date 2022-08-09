Kildare senator says Special Olympics money will promote inclusivity

Kildare senator Fiona O’Loughlin has said that the allocation of €1.45 million for Special Olympics will be key in driving inclusivity in sport.

Senator O’Loughlin, a member of the Oireachtas disability matters committee said, “I have always been a strong voice for those living with disabilities and their families. When it comes to sport, we need to do what we can to be as inclusive as possible. Everyone has a right to enjoy the sport of their choosing.”

She added: “National funding for Special Olympics has increased by a quarter of a million over the last 4 years, and we need to see it put to good use. Special Olympics gives people, who in many cases would be left out of our sporting communities access to 15 different sports in an inclusive and supportive environment. Currently almost 8,000 athletes from across the island of Ireland participate.

"Sport can be a key aspect in the development of young people. Not only does it support their physical health and development, but also can increase confidence everyone deserves to experience the joy of sport and many people make life-long friendships along the way.”

Read more Kildare news