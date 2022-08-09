KILDARE: Plan to convert part of former Newbridge pub into gaming arcade

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Plans have been lodged to convert part of the former Winning Post pub in Newbridge into an amusement and gaming arcade.
An application was submitted to Kildare Co Council to change part of the ground floor from a licensed premises.
The building is located on the corner of Eyre Street and John Street.
Internal changes are also in the designs including new toilets.
Separately, permission has been sought to convert part of the ground floor into an apartment.
Approval is also required to build two apartments on the first floor of the building.
