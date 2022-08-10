Kildare Gardaí investigating after two men injured in stabbing in Newbridge

James' Lane is off Eyre Street (Photo: googlemaps)
Two men were injured in a stabbing incident in Newbridge on Monday.
The two victims were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Gardaí appealed for witnesses to the incident on James' Lane off Eyre Street at 12.30pm.
A Garda statement said: "Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an alleged incident of assault that occurred on James Lane, Newbridge at approximately 12.30pm on Monday.
"Two men, one aged in his 20s and another aged in his 30s, were conveyed to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained during the course of this incident."
