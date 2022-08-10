Search

Kildare housing market is 'out of control'

10 Aug 2022 3:00 PM

Sinn Féin TD for Kildare South, Patricia Ryan  warned that the Government has lost control of the housing market.

Her comments were made after the latest Daft.ie rent report recorded alarming rises in rents across the state, including in Kildare.  

Across the State, the report records the highest rents to date and the lowest number of rental properties on the market since their records began.

She said the report is deeply troubling.

“Rents were already far too high and too many people here in Kildare are trapped by the housing crisis and locked out of owning their own home. This is a very worrying crisis and people cannot afford to continue paying these spiralling costs.” 

She added families on ordinary incomes “cannot afford to fork out these huge sums for rent every month, when they are already struggling with a cost of living crisis that is seeing their bills soar.

Every day, people are contacting me looking for help with this crisis, including young families stuck in cramped flats that they're paying through the nose for, and young people living at home with their families while they anxiously watch house prices creep further and further out of their reach.”

